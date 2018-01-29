US considering to build 5G network; to keep China out

Washington DC: The US government is in talks with private telecom players to build a secure 5G network.

The government is considering such a plan to take over nation’s mobile network to guard against China.

Axios, citing sensitive documents it had obtained, reported that Trump national security officials are considering a takeover of part of the nation’s mobile network to guard against China.

The documents say America needs a centralized nationwide 5G network within three years.

The PowerPoint presentation says that the U.S. has to build superfast 5G wireless technology quickly because “China has achieved a dominant position in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure,” and “China is the dominant malicious actor in the Information Domain”, report said.

Citing documents the report says, “The best way to do this, is for the government to build a network itself. It would then rent access to carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, it said.

Meanwhile, AT&T said in a statement, “Thanks to multibillion-dollar investments made by American companies, the work to launch 5G service in the United States is already well down the road,” “We have no doubt that America will lead the 5G revolution.”

The company didn’t comment on whether it was in talks about a government-run network.

According to the documents, a secure 5G network is critical to create a secure pathway for new technologies like self-driving cars and virtual reality, Axios reported.

Following the story by Axios other US media also reported that preliminary talks are underway and key decisions over funding and control haven’t been reached. The government aims to decide on a plan by the end of September and build it out over the next few years, said one of the officials in one of the report.

What is 5G?

The 5th generation mobile networks, abbreviated 5G, are the proposed next telecommunications standards beyond the current 4G/IMT-Advanced standards. The Next Generation Mobile Networks defines the following requirements that a 5G standard should fulfill: