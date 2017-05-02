US Department of State issues travel alert for American citizens travelling to Europe amid terrorism threats.

New York/United States, May 2: The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel alert for American citizens travelling to Europe, cautioning them against terror threats in the aftermath of attacks in France, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

The alert reads, “While local governments continue counter-terrorism operations, the Department nevertheless remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathisers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning.”

The alert, which expired on 1st September 2017, urges those visiting the continent to register in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and monitor local activities. The alert lists hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions, airports, and other soft targets as target areas.

Citing recent incidents in various European countries, the alert said, “the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Da’esh), al-Qa’ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe.”(ANI)