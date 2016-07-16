US election:Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump picks Indiana governor Mike Pence as running mate

Washington D.C. July 16:Republican candidate Donald Trump finally picked his vice presidential running mate as Indiana governor Mike Pence, a choice meant to bolster the support of Midwestern voters and the party’s conservative base.

CNN reported Thursday that Trump had called Pence and offered him the vice presidential slot on his ticket. Pence has accepted.

The selection was lauded by the conservative party members for Pence’s experience and for the governor’s solid conservative credentials .

As Indiana’s governor, Mr Pence has been in office for fifteen years, first as a member of Congress .

While in office Pence strategic push for a reduction in government spending, gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative.

Endorsing Ted Cruz in the 2016 Republican primaries, and praised by Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House,Mike Pence is also an Evangelical Christian, and was an early supporter of the Tea Party movement.

His role in the campaign will more likely build bridges to establishment and grassroots Republicans alike.

During the primary, Mr. Trump criticized the war in Iraqwhile Mr. Pence voted to support it.

As opposed to Donald Trump who is a vocal critic of free trade Mike Pence promotes it.

Gov Pence chided Mr. Trump for his proposal to bar Muslims from entering the United States, calling it “offensive and unconstitutional” in a Twitter post in December.

The two Republicans are poles apart .

Mr. Trump is a New York billionaire who regularly courts controversy, relishes name-calling and makes no secret of his mutable policy views,and his non sequitur retort.

Mr. Pence is a low-key Midwestern governor who presents himself as an always-upbeat conservative crusader with deeply held convictions, and whose net worth was less than $400,000 when he left the House.

It is a final test whether Trump and Pence can fuse their personal differences and unify a Republican Party that will remain unusually splintered.

If selecting Mr. Pence would seem to be a concession to standard political imperatives, the move is a gamble for Mr. Trump, who has typically valued his allies for their deep loyalty and public feistiness, rather than for the workman-like political abilities that Mr. Pence embodies.

Choosing the relatively nationally unknown Mike Pence could help Mr. Trump expand his appeal in the Midwest, given Mr. Trump’s weakness in some of the more racially diverse battlegrounds, including Colorado and Virginia.