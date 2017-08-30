US fitness enthusiast sets new Guinness World Record ‘Most pull-ups in one minute’ contest as 51 pull-ups

Washington, August 30: A fitness enthusiast from US has set a new Guinness World Record ‘Most pull-ups in one minute’ contest by performing the most number of pull-ups in one minute.

Adam Sandel, a 31-year-old from the US, managed to complete as many as 51 pull-ups in a minute, breaking the previous record of 50.

A fitness enthusiast Adam Sandel in action. Courtesy: Guinness World Records Youtube “My goal is to push the boundaries of what is possible in pull-ups,” Sandel said. “A long-term goal of mine is to set as many Guinness World Records titles in pull-ups as I can,” he said.

The hotly contested title for ‘Most pull-ups in one minute’ requires the participants to follow certain guidelines, according to Guinness. The contestants should make sure the body remains straight throughout and that the chin is raised above the level of the bar for each pull-up.

Though Sandel created a new record, the records team had disqualified two pull ups due to form errors.