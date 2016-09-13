US flies B-1B bombers over South Korea after Pyongyang nuclear test

Seoul, September 13: The US military on Tuesday flew two nuclear-capable supersonic bombers over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea’s recent nuclear test.

Two B-1B Lancers, which can carry nuclear weapons, flew over the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 km south of capital Seoul, at about 10 a.m. local time, Xinhua reported.

The one was flanked by four South Korean F-15K fighter jets, while the other was joined by four US F-16 fighter planes before returning to the base. The high-speed bombers made a sortie from the US air base in Guam.

The flights are a day later than scheduled. The US reportedly planned to send the bombers to South Korea on Monday, but it was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions, the report said.

The US allegedly forward-deployed several B-1Bs to Andersen base in Guam in early August from Ellsworth air base in South Dakota to replace B-52 strategic bombers.

The flight of B-1Bs over South Korean territory near the inter-Korean border came just four days after North Korea announced its successful explosion test of nuclear warhead that can be mounted on ballistic missiles.

–IANS

sku/