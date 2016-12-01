US has congratulates Pakistan’s new army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa 

Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) receives the change of command baton from the outgoing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif (R) during the change of command ceremony in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Pakistan's new army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa assumed the office at a ceremony held in the country's garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday. (Xinhua/ISPR/IANS)

Washington, December 1: The US has congratulated Pakistan’s General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his appointment as the country’s new army chief.

In a daily press briefing by the State Department, Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner on Thursday said: “Let’s give this gentleman a chance to get up to speed, but we certainly congratulate him on the appointment and welcome his — the transition to a new chief of army staff.”

Toner said the US maintains close cooperation with Pakistan on counter-terrorism operations.

“With respect to our counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan, that’s ongoing. We work with them quite closely,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson further added: “They’re aware of some of our concerns, which include a safe haven for some terrorist groups that are active in the region.”

Gen Bajwa became the 16th army chief of Pakistan on November 29. IANS

