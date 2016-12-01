US has congratulates Pakistan’s new army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa 

Washington, December 1: The US has congratulated Pakistan’s General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his appointment as the country’s new army chief.

In a daily press briefing by the State Department, Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner on Thursday said: “Let’s give this gentleman a chance to get up to speed, but we certainly congratulate him on the appointment and welcome his — the transition to a new chief of army staff.”

Toner said the US maintains close cooperation with Pakistan on counter-terrorism operations.

“With respect to our counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan, that’s ongoing. We work with them quite closely,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson further added: “They’re aware of some of our concerns, which include a safe haven for some terrorist groups that are active in the region.”

Gen Bajwa became the 16th army chief of Pakistan on November 29. IANS