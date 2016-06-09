US India’s indispensable partner of India: Modi

Washington, June 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the US as an “indispensable partner” of India and stated that a strong India is in the strategic interest of the US.

“In every sector of India’s forward march, I see the US as an indispensable partner,” Modi said in his much anticipated speech at a joint sitting of the US Congress.

“Many of you also believe that a stronger and prosperous India is in America’s strategic interest,” he said.

Modi is the fifth Indian Prime Minister to address the US Congress after Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

He said India could be an ideal partner for US businesses searching “for new areas of economic growth, markets for their goods, a pool of skilled resources, and global locations to produce and manufacture”.

“India’s strong economy, and growth rate of 7.6 per cent per annum, is creating new opportunities for our mutual prosperity,” the Prime Minister said.

Turning to the Indian economy, he said that his to-do list by 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence was ambitious. “My to-do list is long and ambitious. But you will understand.

“It includes a vibrant rural economy with robust farm sector; a roof over each head and electricity to all households; to skill millions of our youth; build 100 smart cities; have a broad band for a billion, and connect our villages to the digital world; and create a 21st century rail, road and port infrastructure,” Modi said.

He also sought cooperation in the fight against terrorism and without naming Pakistan, said the scourge was Â“incubated in India’s neighbourhoodÂ”.

Â“In the territory stretching from West of India’s border to Africa, it may go by different names, from Laskhar-e-Taiba, to Taliban to ISIS,Â” Modi said.

Â“But, its philosophy is common: of hate, murder and violence,Â” he stated.

Â“Although its shadow is spreading across the world, it is incubated in India’s neighbourhood.Â”

He urged the members of the US Congress to send a clear message to those who preach and practice terrorism for political gains.

Â“Refusing to reward them is the first step towards holding them accountable for their actions,Â” he said.

Modi also hailed the achievements of the Indian diaspora in the US.

Â“Connecting our two nations is also a unique and dynamic bridge of three million Indian Americans,Â” he said.

Â“Today, they are among your best CEOs, academics, astronauts, scientists, economists, doctors, even spelling bee champions.Â”

He also brought in yoga, and much to everybody’s amusement, said that though there were 30 million practitioners of this ancient Indian physical exercise, India has still not claimed intellectual property right over it.

That Modi was not lacking in humour became evident when he compared the functioning of the US Congress with the chaos in the Indian Parliament.

Â“I am informed that the working of the US Congress is harmonious,Â” he said much to everybody’s laughter.

Â“I am also told that you are well-known for your bipartisanship,Â” he said.

Â“Well, you are not alone. Time and again, I have also witnessed a similar spirit in the Indian Parliament, especially in our Upper House.Â”

Keeping to the India-US relationship theme, the Prime Minister concluded by quoting Walt Whitman: “The Orchestra have sufficiently tuned their instruments, the baton has given the signal.”

Earlier, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed Modi as he arrived at Capitol Hill following which the Prime Minister met with the Congressional leadership.

Later, at a joint reception organised for him by the House of Representatives, Senate and the India Caucus, Modi said that the India-US relations have gone way beyond diplomacy and now it is at a stage where the two countries can be forces of good for the world.

“The US was first curious about India but now our shared values have led us to think together about what we can do for the world,” he said at a reception organised after his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress.

Modi arrived in the US on Monday from Switzerland on his second bilateral visit after his visit in September 2014.

He and President Barack Obama held bilateral talks following which a number of agreements signed, including one on US firm Westinghouse building six nuclear power plants in India.

He also met with Indian and US business leaders.

Later on Wednesday, he will depart for Mexico on the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour.

Prior to Switzerland, he visited Afghanistan and Qatar.