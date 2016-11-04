US intelligence warn authorities over Al Qaeda plans to attack US cities day before election

New York, November 4: US intelligence officials have warned local authorities in New York, Texas and Virginia about possible attacks by Al Qaeda, a day before the US presidential election, sources said.

No specific locations were mentioned, but US intelligence officials alerted joint terrorism task forces about the possible threat.

The FBI did not comment specifically on the report. “The counter terrorism and homeland security communities remain vigilant and well-postured to defend against attacks here in the United States,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The bureau was working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement to identify and disrupt any potential threats, it said.

The potential for violent clashes is darkening an already rancorous presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, on top of the threat of computer hacking and fears that Russia or other state actors could spread political misinformation online or tamper with voting.