US Labour dept sues Oracle for pay discrimination
New YORK, Jan 19: The Labor Department is suing Oracle, claiming that the technology giant pays white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.
The lawsuit is the result of an investigation that began in 2014. In a statement issued on the lawsuit, the Dept. of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) says that Oracle wouldn’t comply with “routine requests for employment data and records” during the investigation. OFCCP tried for “almost a year” to resolve the matter before filing suit.
In another job role, OFCCP accuses Oracle of discriminating against white, African-American, and Hispanic workers. The company is alleged to have favored Asians, and particularly Indians, for positions in the “Professional Technical 1” job group and product development line.
The Department of Labor is asking for Oracle to provide “complete relief to the affected classes,” including lost compensation.
“The complaint is politically motivated, based on false allegations, and wholly without merit,” an Oracle spokesperson said in a statement e-mailed to Ars. “Oracle values diversity and inclusion and is a responsible equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Our hiring and pay decisions are non-discriminatory and made based on legitimate business factors including experience and merit.”