US man detained for flying drone near Taj Mahal

November 12, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 12: A US national has been apprehended by police after he allegedly flew a drone near the high-security Taj Mahal.

Officials said the incident was reported around 2 pm yesterday when a small white-coloured drone was spotted twice near the historical monument which is a tight security zone.

A joint search was soon launched by local police and the CISF, entrusted to guard the Taj Mahal, to check on the object and after few hours they spotted a man atop a nearby
hotel preparing to fly the machine.

“The man, a tourist from Ohio in US, has been identified as R Nicholas. He was detained by police and brought to a local police station. Flying of drones or any other flying object is prohibited in and around Taj Mahal,” they said.

Prima facie nothing suspicious has been found in the flying machine and in Nichloas’s activities, they said, adding, police is investigating the matter.

Police has also informed the United State of America embassy in Delhi about the incident, they said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Tea-seller’s son who could not opt for Science builds drone to fight dengue
From selfies to weddings, drone photography fast catching up in India
RSS affiliate demands ban on Namaz at Taj Mahal, or else allow Hindus to perform Shiva Pooja at the funerary
Traitors built Red Fort, will PM Modi stop hoisting the flag, asks AIMIM chief Owaisi
Kerala Tourism counters Yogi government’s view: Taj Mahal gets salutation from God’s Own Country
Taj Mahal needs to be renamed as Tejo Mahal; the initial name of monument when it had Shivling: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar
Top