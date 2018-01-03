US military accepts transgender application after courts block Trump ban

Pentagon/USA, Jan3: Transgender individuals wishing to enlist in the US military are now free to openly do so, despite efforts by President Donald Trump to bar transgender personnel from serving “in any capacity.”

As of January 1, the Pentagon is allowing transgender people to sign up, providing they meet certain medical criteria.

The milestone is the latest in a string of setbacks for Trump’s ban, which he announced via Twitter last July, citing “tremendous” medical costs and disruption to the military.

Lawsuits playing out in four federal courts have resulted in rulings against the ban, putting its implementation on hold with judges saying it is likely unconstitutional.

Judges have also ruled against other aspects of Trump’s ban, including that the military should continue to provide gender transition-related medical treatment for now.

A Pentagon panel of military and civilian experts is currently looking at the transgender issue and is expected to provide a new recommendation to Trump by the end of February.