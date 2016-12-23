US national who was gang-raped in Delhi hotel gives statement

New Delhi, Dec 23: 25-year-old US national, who was allegedly gangraped by a group of men earlier this year in a five-star hotel here, was today questioned by Delhi Police to determine the sequence of events.

She arrived here a couple of days ago to join the probe and yesterday she underwent a medical examination and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

Today, the investigating team interacted with her to fill in the gaps in her complaint and to firm up their case, a senior police officer said.

Earlier, she had said that she was not satisfied with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused.

On December 8, the tourist guide, accused of raping her along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal. Police had identified the man and contacted him while he was in Nepal.

The tour guide had denied his involvement in the matter and told police that the victim had given him a positive feedback in the forms and internal inquiry by the travel agency hadnt found him guilty.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences. She had also said the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone