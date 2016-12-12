US not after eradicating IS terror: Khamenei

Tehran, Dec 12 (IANS) Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has said that the US was not willing to eradicate the Islamic State, and accused it of rather making efforts to preserve some terror groups in the Middle East.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with National Iraqi Alliance (NIA) leader Ammar Hakim in Tehran on Sunday, Press TV reported on Monday.

He advised the NIA not to trust the Americans, warning that Washington has always been against powerful Muslim countries such as Iraq.

Khamenei said that Iraq’s progress serves Iran’s interests, while more coordination between the two sides would be in the interest of both Muslim nations.

Khamenei hailed the formation of an alliance between Iraqi Shia groups as a major development and underlined the need for strengthening the foundations of such unity.

He also expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the government of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, especially its support for the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi forces.

The Leader said the PMU was a “huge resource” and national wealth for Iraq, which should be supported and reinforced.

