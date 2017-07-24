US Open Grand Prix Gold badminton: Indian Shutler H S Prannoy wins the title

Indian Shuttler H S Prannoy has won the US Open Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament title, defeating his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap.

At Anaheim, California, last night, Prannoy beat Kashyap 21-15, 20-22, 21-12.

Prannoy had found a place in the final after defeating Vietnam’s Tien Minh Nguyen, while Kashyap overcame Korean Kwang Hee Heo in the semi-finals.

In the women’s singles of the tournament, Japanese Aya Ohori won the final beating Michelle Li of Canada.

It was the second time this season that two Indians fought out for the title at international badminton.

In April, K Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth had played in the finals of Singapore Open with Sai Praneeth claiming his maiden Super Series title.

