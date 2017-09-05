US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski crashed out in mixed doubles quarterfinal

New York/ US, September 5: In a major jolt to India’s campaign at the ongoing US Open, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski crashed out of the tournament after suffering defeat against New Zealand-Chinese pair of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus in the mixed doubles event quarterfinal on Monday.

The Indo-Canadian seventh seeds, the reigning French Open champions lost 6-4, 3-6, 8-10 to their third seeded opponent in a match that lasted for an hour and four minutes on Court 17 at the Flushing Meadows. Sania Mirza in the women’s doubles is the only Indian left in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles event, 19-year old Andrey Rublev of Russia became the youngest man to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Andy Roddick in 2001. In his fourth-round match, Rublev got the better of ninth seed David Goffin in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6, 6-3, to storm into his first Grand Slam quarter-final and set up a last-8 clash with World No.1 Rafael Nadal.

19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer crushed Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in a match that lasted one hour and 49 minutes to book his place in the last eight. “I didn’t know that, but I felt like I didn’t drop my serve and that was a first in this tournament and that was a great feeling because one break wins you a set,” Federer said on court after the match.

The Swiss maestro will face Juan Martin del Potro, who ended Federer’s run of five straight US Open titles by beating him in five sets in the 2009 championship match. Del Potro defeated Dominic Thiem Monday after trailing two sets to love.

