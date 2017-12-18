US plane crash claims three lives

December 18, 2017
US plane crash claims three lives

Washington DC, Dec 18: Three persons along with a dog have lost their lives in a small plane crash in US’ southeastern state of Indiana.

A single-engine Cessna that was heading to state Maryland from Missouri crashed into a wooded area Oldenburg in Franklin County, reported Fox News, citing, Indiana police, as saying, in a news release.

“A second dog survived the crash and showed up at a nearby residence. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for injuries,” the statement added.

The identities of victims have not been disclosed as yet.

The Indiana State Police is conducting a joint investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). (ANI)

