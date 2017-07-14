US President Comment on Brigitte Macron; ‘You’re in such good physical shape’

Paris [France], July 14: U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on an official visit to France, told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte that she’s in a “good physical shape.”

“You’re in such good shape. She’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful,” Trump told Brigitte, reports the CNN.

Earlier in the day, they two had an awkward handshake as at the welcome ceremony in Paris, wherein Trump and French first lady Brigitte, 61, extended their hands to one another — Fumbling to make contact for a handshake — before they embraced for a traditional kiss on the cheek.

Trump, 71, has repeatedly come under fire for his comments deemed sexist, including criticizing the looks of Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, media figure Ariana Huffington and models Kim Kardashian and Heidi Klum.

Last year, his presidential campaign was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct after the release of a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which he talked about grabbing women “by the pussy”.

(ANI)