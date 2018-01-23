US President Donald Trump puts on Indian accent and mimics PM Modi, says report

New York, Jan 23: US president Donald Trump reportedly fakes an Indian accent when he repeats comments made to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are said to have a warm relationship, something that has been helped by the Indian PM being invited to the Oval Office on several occasions and the Trump administration’s recent criticism of India’ neighbour, Pakistan.

But in a development that could cause tension between the two countries, a new report claims that Mr Trump, who earlier this month triggered controversy when it was reported he used the phrase ’s***hole” countries when referring to Haiti and African nations, reportedly imitates the Indian leader’s accent.

According to a report in Washington Post, Trump’s behaviour in the context of the US’s provision of additional troops to Afghanistan, where it is supposed to have adopted a non-combat role.

It said Mr Trump imitated the accent of Modi, who can speak and understand English but prefers to converse in his native Hindi, and claimed that he said to him: “Never has a country given so much away for so little in return” – as the United States in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump claimed the Indian leader’s comment was proof the rest of the world viewed the United States as being taken advantage of in Afghanistan.

Both the White House and State Department failed to respond to questions about the claim. Indian officials in Washington also did not immediately respond.

If true, it would not be the first time The US President had adopted a fake Indian accent. In the spring of 2016, during the election campaign, Donald Trump used a such a voice to mock a call centre representative in India.

The two leaders may be set for a potentially awkward meeting this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The forum will open on Tuesday with a speech by Modi and end on Friday when Donald Trump is due to address the large auditorium where Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke last year.