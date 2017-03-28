US President Donald Trump rings Narendra Modi; Congratulates him on BJP’s assembly poll victories

Washington, March 28: According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his recent electoral success.

Sean Spicer in his daily briefing told to reporters that Trump congratulated Narendra Modi on his success in the assembly polls.

The US President had also called German chancellor Angela Merkel for her party’s victory in a provincial election, Sean Spicer added. Angela Merkel’s centrist-right Christian Democratic Union won a state election in Saarland, Germany.

While Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand outright and formed the governments in Goa and Manipur with an alliance with other parties, following the elections held in five states that begun on February 4 and ended on March 9 after polling was rescheduled on some seats.

This was the third publicly known phone conversation between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump after latter’s victory in American presidential elections held in last November. The first conversation took place on the morning after Donald Trump’s upset win over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The second phone call took place after President Donald Trump’s pPresidential inauguration.

The duos officials and office aides have spoken and met many times since Donald Trump’s election, with the first team of Indian officials meeting US vice-president-elect Mike Pence.

Ajit Doval, the Indian national security adviser met his then counterpart Michael Flynn in December-before the Trump’s inauguration but had to make another trip last week to meet HR McMaster, his new counterpart, after Flynn was forced to resign for lying about his contacts with Russians.

Ajit Doval also met the US secretary of defence James Mattis on his recent visit.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Secretary of State Rex Tillersen spoke on phone, and foreign secretary S Jaishankar met with the top United States diplomat during a visit to the America earlier in March.

S Jaishankar, who was accompanied by commerce secretary Rita Teotia, also met McMaster and President Trump’s top adviser on international economic affairs Kenneth Juster in the White House, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross and secretary for homeland security John Kelly.

Indian officials have felt generally good about these meetings. “Overall our sense was that the administration has a very positive view of the (India-United States) relationship and a very positive view of India,” Jaishankar had said after his meetings.