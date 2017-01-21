US President Donald Trump signs executive order to repeal Obamacare

Washington, Jan. 21: U.S. President Donald Trump on his first day in the Oval Office signed an executive order declaring that the official policy of his administration will be “to seek the prompt repeal” of Obamacare.

The executive order directed the secretary of health and human services and the heads of other agencies to use their discretion to help individuals, health care providers, insurers and others avoid any burdens stemming from the Affordable Care Act, which remains in effect, reports the CNN.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus also sent a memorandum to federal agencies directing them to freeze any new or pending regulations regarding the same.

Before leaving for a set of inaugural balls that capped his festive day, Trump also signed two executive orders confirming the appointments of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; new Vice President Mike Pence later swore in both Cabinet members.

Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

The new administration’s first executive action, earlier in the day, involved canceling Obama-backed cuts in mortgage premiums.

Trump also issued his first formal statement as president, thanking the Senate for confirming Mattis and Kelly, and added: “I call on members of the Senate to fulfill their constitutional obligation and swiftly confirm the remainder of my highly qualified cabinet nominees, so that we can get to work on behalf of the American people without further delay.”

After the inauguration ceremony, Trump went inside the U.S. Capitol, chatted with lawmakers and signed documents that included formal nominations of Cabinet members and a waiver that allows Mattis to become secretary of Defense. The new president also signed a proclamation declaring a “national day of patriotism,” said Spicer.

Shortly after Trump took the oath of office, the government switched over the White House website from Obama’s to Trump’s.

Also, the Twitter accounts @POTUS and @FLOTUS now belong to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, although the Obamas seem to have taken all of their followers to @POTUS44 and @FLOTUS44. (ANI)