US President Donald Trump slams Republicans who won’t ‘protect’ him

New Delhi, July 24: U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at some members of his party who gained from his electoral win but now “do very little to protect” him.

He tweeted, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

The President, however, did not mention any names.

However, what issue Trump wants to be protected on, is still not clear. His administration is currently beleaguered with continuing investigations into potential ties between his campaign and the Russian government.

(ANI)

