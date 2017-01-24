US President Donald Trump to hold talks with PM Modi over phone tonight

Washington, Jan. 24: United States President Donald Trump will speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over, phone late on Tuesday.

The White House released Trump’s schedule for Tuesday and said, “President speaks with Indian Prime Minister at 1PM Washington Time.”

The scheduled time for the talks between the two leaders according to Indian standard time is 11: 30PM.

Prime Minister Modi would be the fifth foreign leader to hold talks with Trump after he was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President on Friday.

Trump will afterwards meet the CIA director Mike Pompeo at 1:30PM and with key Senate leaders at 3PM.

