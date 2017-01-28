US President Donald Trump to speak over telephone with Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia

Washington, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump is expected to speak over telephone with the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia, Shinzo Abe and Malcolm Turnbull respectively, on Saturday, according to the White House.

Donald Trump is also expected to talk on Saturday with French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House announced on Friday.

Moreover, Trump will sign new executive orders in the Oval Office, although the White House has not offered any details about the content, Efe news reported.

Trump is not scheduled to hold any public event on Sunday, the White House said.

Trump has had a hectic first week as president after being sworn in on January 20, with meetings in the White House, a trip to Philadelphia to attend a meeting of Republican lawmakers and the signing of several executive orders on health, trade and immigration.

He also received British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House on Friday, his first meeting with a foreign leader.

–IANS