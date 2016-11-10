US President-elect Donald Trump offered to mediate in Kashmir, Pakistan ‘welcomed’ it

Donald Trump.

Karachi, November 10: Pakistan today said it “welcomed” the US President-elect Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

During a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, while responding to queries about the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the President-elect had earlier offered mediation between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute and “we had welcomed that offer”.

Zakaria said Pakistan desires a close relationship with the US, and wishes to further strengthen it.

The US President-elect last month said that if elected, he would be willing to play a mediatory role in addressing the “very, very hot tinderbox” of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

“If it was necessary, I would do that. If we could get India and Pakistan getting along, I would be honoured to do that. That would be a tremendous achievement… I think if they wanted me to, I would love to be the mediator or arbitrator,” Trump had said in the interview.

