US President Elections: Hillary loses her cool after heckler calls Bill a ‘rapist’

Washington, Nov 2 : US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost her cool at a rally after a protester denounced her husband and former President of the US Bill Clinton as a sexual predator.

About three minutes into her 20-minute stump speech on Tuesday, a heckler shouted “Bill Clinton is a rapist!” as he waved a neon green sign declaring the same statement, New York Post online reported.

Clinton pointed a finger at the protester.

“I am sick and tired of the negative, dark, divisive, dangerous vision and the anger of people who support Donald Trump,” Clinton shouted at her Fort Lauderdale, Florida rally.

It’s not uncommon for “rapists” protesters to show up at Clinton rallies, but the Democratic nominee offered a rare reaction.

“It is time for us to say no, we are not going backwards, we’re going forward into a brighter future,” the New York post quoted Clinton as saying.

Supporters chanted “Hillary, Hillary, Hillary!” to overcome the male heckler. He was eventually escorted out of the rally.

Trump ally, Roger Stone, and conservative radio host Alex Jones are behind the spate of Bill Clinton rape T-shirts and signs.

Jones recently announced on his website infowars.com that he is offering people who get on TV yelling “Bill Clinton is rapist” up to $5,000.

Stone is peddling “Clinton Rape” T-shirts online for a sale price of $9.99.

