US Presidential Election: Hillary leads Trump by 4 points in latest poll

Washington, Oct 04: Hillary Clinton is leading her Republican rival Donald Trump by four percentage points after their first head-to-head debate, a latest national poll has said.

In the CBS News/The New York Times poll, the Democratic presidential nominee has the support of 45 per cent of eligible voters as against 41 per cent supporting Trump.

In the same poll conducted last month the two were tied at 42 per cent.

In a four-way race, Clinton leads Trump by three percentage points.

According to RealClearPolitics, which keeps track of all major national polls, Clinton on an average of recent national polls has maintained a lead of 3.1 percentage point.

The CBS News / The New York Times poll said the first presidential debate has had a more positive impact for Clinton than for Trump.

Likely voters who watched the first presidential debate are twice as likely to say the debate made them think better of Clinton (32 per cent) than worse (16 per cent), it said.

As per the poll, Trump (49 to 38 per cent) continues to lead among men, while Clinton (51 to 33 per cent) leads among women.

Meanwhile, a poll released by the Quinnipiac University said that Clinton is leading in Florida (five points), North Carolina (three points) and Pennsylvania (four points).

However, she trails by five points in Ohio.

All four are battleground states, also known as swing states, in which both Democratic and Republican candidates have a good chance of winning.