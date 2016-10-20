US Presidential Election : Mallika Sherawat rooting for Hillary Clinton

Mumbai, Oct 20 : Indian actress Mallika Sherawat, who shuttles between India and the US for work, is rooting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The 39-year-old actress shared a throwback photograph of herself along with former US president Bill Clinton and mentioned that she was “honoured” to meet the “charismatic” president. The old photograph also featured musician Stevie Wonder and actor Samuel L. Jackson too.

“Had the honour of meeting the charismatic President Clinton, praying for Hillary Clinton victory…Stevie Wonder, Samuel Jackson. Throwback Thursday,” Mallika captioned the image.

The actress is known for her bold performances in films such as “Khwahish” and “Murder”, and was last seen on screen in the 2015 film “Dirty Politics”.

Hillary won Wednesday night’s final presidential debate, while Republican rival Donald Trump refused to say that he would accept the result of the November 8 election if he lost.

–IANS