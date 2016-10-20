US Presidential Election : Registered voters hit record 200 million

New York, Oct 20: A record 200 million people in the US have registered to vote in the November 8 presidential election, according to a Democratic political data firm which cited aggressive registration activity especially in key battleground states.

Voter registration in America has soared to new heights as 200 million people are now registered to vote for the first time in US history, Politico reported, quoting TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm as saying. There is no current national database of voter registration in the US because each state independently runs its own election, the report said.

It said that data showed that voter registration passed the 200 million threshold in recent days as North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada and New York reported new voter numbers.