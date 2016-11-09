US Presidential Election : Trump says it’s ‘sad’ George W Bush didn’t vote for him

Washington, Nov 09: Donald Trump went on conservative talk radio Tuesday evening to offer his final thoughts on the campaign.

During that conversation, radio host Howie Carr asked him how he felt about former President George W. Bush not voting for the top of the ticket.

“I think it’s sad,’ Trump said. “I think it’s sad, you know. When I see George Bush do that, and look I was very critical of him for getting us into Iraq, which was obviously a horrible decision, and getting out the way Obama got us out was a horrible way to get out too — the combination. I don’t think it has any impact, frankly. I think it has no impact.”

Before Carr asked about Bush, he also asked Trump about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who said Tuesday he voted for Independent Evan McMullin.”It’s absolutely insane. All you’re doing is giving up the Supreme Court,’ Trump said.

“I beat him very badly in the primary, people forget that. He was easy pickins’. Rather than manning up he goes and does a thing like that.’Trump spoke to Carr for about 13 minutes. Carr asked him if he had any regrets from the campaign.”No, it’s been amazing,’ he said.He also denied that the campaign took away his Twitter access.