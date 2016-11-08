US presidential Elections : Hillary Clinton wins Dixville Notch midnight vote

Washington DC, Nov 08: The small northern New Hampshire town, which lies in the largely forgotten region about halfway between the Maine and Canadian borders, came to life as its meagre eight residents cast their votes kickstarting the 2016 presidential contest, in which Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton emerged victorious.

Hillary Clinton- 4, Donald Trump- 2, Gary Johnson- 1 and Mitt Romney- 1, were the final numbers in the latest round of wee hours voting, which extends a tradition that traces back more than a half-century, reports CNN.

With the results in from Dixville Notch this long-awaited Election Day is officially underway.

Nearby Millsfield, which also voted at midnight, delivered a massive win for Trump, who scored 16 votes to Clinton’s four.

The Dixville Notch voting takes place in the storied Ballot Room of the Balsams Grand Resort Hotel, which has been closed to tourists for five years as new owners work to revamp the once bustling ski stop.