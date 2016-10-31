US Presidential Elections : Most Americans believe allegations against Donald Trump

Washington, Oct 31 : Despite Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s denial that he ever acted sexually aggressive towards women, a new poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe the women who accused Trump of kissing or groping them without consent.

According to the AP-GfK poll, more than 70 per cent Americans say they believe Trump’s women accusers, adding to Trump’s challenges in the presidential election, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Even among Trump’s supporters, the poll found that 35 per cent think the accusations are probably true.

In a leaked audio clip recorded in 2005, Trump made lewd remarks about an unidentified married woman he hoped to have sex with, boasted about how easy it was to attract women with his celebrity status and even talked about groping women.

When you’re a star, women let you do anything, he was recorded as saying.

The New York billionaire later apologised for what he called the “locker room banter” in the audio, but claimed that his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, “has said far worse to me on the golf course — not even close.”

Since the second debate on October 9, at least 11 women have come forward and accused Trump of either kissing or groping them without consent, which the Trump campaign denied.

–IANS