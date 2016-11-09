US Presidential Elections Result : Trump on top in three states, Clinton takes Vermont

November 9, 2016 | By :

Washington, Nov 9 :As the first US polls closed, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was projected to win in Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Vermont.

The Washington Post reported that Clinton was set to win Vermont’s three electoral votes while Trump was projected the winner in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, locking up 24 electoral votes.

South Carolina and Georgia remained too close to call, the report said. And three big battleground states — Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio — also remained too close to call.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Hillary Clinton trolls Trump
Top