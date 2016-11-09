US Presidential Elections Result : Trump on top in three states, Clinton takes Vermont

Washington, Nov 9 :As the first US polls closed, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was projected to win in Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Vermont.

The Washington Post reported that Clinton was set to win Vermont’s three electoral votes while Trump was projected the winner in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, locking up 24 electoral votes.

South Carolina and Georgia remained too close to call, the report said. And three big battleground states — Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio — also remained too close to call.