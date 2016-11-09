US Presidential Elections Results : Hillary wins Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey; Trump takes Oklahoma

Washington, Nov 09: Democrat Hillary Clinton has won Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and the District of Columbia while Republican Donald Trump has captured Oklahoma.

Clinton was awarded Massachusetts’ 11 electoral votes, 10 from Maryland, 14 from New Jersey and three each from Delaware and the nation’s capital, giving her 44 for the night.

Trump picked up seven from Oklahoma, giving him 31.

The results were not surprising. Massachusetts and the District of Columbia are two of the nation’s safest Democratic strongholds.