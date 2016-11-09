US Presidential Elections Results : Hillary wins Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey; Trump takes Oklahoma

Though Clinton polled 2.9 million more total votes, Trump decisively won the presidency with 306 to 232 electoral votes - 36 more than the magic figure of 270 -- with victories in 30 of the 50 states.

Washington, Nov 09: Democrat Hillary Clinton has won Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and the District of Columbia while Republican Donald Trump has captured Oklahoma.

Clinton was awarded Massachusetts’ 11 electoral votes, 10 from Maryland, 14 from New Jersey and three each from Delaware and the nation’s capital, giving her 44 for the night.
Trump picked up seven from Oklahoma, giving him 31.
The results were not surprising. Massachusetts and the District of Columbia are two of the nation’s safest Democratic strongholds.
 Florida: At 52.7 percent precincts reporting, Clinton is now leading with 48.8% of the popular vote
  

 Donald Trump wins South Carolina:  Donald Trump has won South Carolina.

The Republican nominee was awarded the state’s nine electoral votes, giving him 40 for the night.
The result was expected as the state has long been a Republican stronghold.
Trump wins Tennessee: Donald Trump has won Tennessee and its 11 electoral votes.

Tuesday’s vote is the fifth presidential contest in a row in which the state voted for the Republican candidate. That includes the 2000 election, when native son Al Gore lost the state to Republican George W. Bush.

It takes 270 votes to win the presidency.

