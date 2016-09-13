US probe underway after Ohio teen gets racist messages for kneeling during national anthem

Ohio,Sept13:Police and the NAACP are investigating after an Ohio high school football player says he received hateful, racist messages after kneeling during the national anthem before a game.

Rodney Axson Jr. says he kneeled because teammates on his Brunswick High School team used ethnic slurs to refer to the opposing suburban Cleveland team — which has mostly black players — prior to a Sept. 2 game.

The 16-year-old, who is black, says he’s since received threating messages, including a note referencing lynching.

The Cleveland NAACP on Monday said they believe police are taking the matter seriously.

A lawyer for two students says they’ve admitted to making some of the racially inappropriate comments and are in the process of being disciplined.

In the start of the NFL preseason, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has chosen to sit or kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in August. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick’s protest has launched a national conversation, one that even found its way into the Miss America pageant on Sunday. While the NFL released a statement about Kaepernick’s actions and did not condemn them (“Players are encouraged but not required to stand during the playing of the national anthem.”) some see the protest as disrespectful and unpatriotic.

Model Kate Upton entered the fray on Sunday when she first reposted an Instagram from her fiancé, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander.

I choose to stand. Remembering all those who lost their lives 15 years… https://t.co/etksYd0JMm — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 11, 2016

The Dolphins team owner supported the move. Upton, however, tweeted her disapproval of the gesture.

“This is unacceptable,” she wrote. “You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other.”