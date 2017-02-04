US revokes more than 100,000 visas after Trump’s ban

Washington , Feb4:The U.S. has revoked more than 100,000 visas in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s ban on travel by people from seven middle eastern nations, Erez Reuveni, a government lawyer, said in federal court in Virginia Friday.

When asked about the revoked visas, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said,”I don’t have any details right now.”

The lawyer spoke at a hearing in Alexandria where a federal judge ruled that the state can take the lead in a civil lawsuit claiming Trump’s travel ban is unconstitutional and harms its residents and visitors. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema also extended to Feb. 10 a temporary restraining order barring the federal government from enforcing the president’s ban.

President Trump’s edict, signed without advance notice on Jan. 27, threw airports across the America into turmoil as travelers from the affected countries who were already en route to the U.S. learned upon deplaning that they couldn’t leave the airport. Some of those people were lawful U.S. residents holding so-called green cards and work visas. Some of the visitors were required to return to their point of origin as spontaneous protests erupted at international terminals.

“I have never had so much public outpouring as I have seen in this case,” Brinkema said. “‘People are really upset.”

Administration Stance

Greg Chen, director of advocacy for the American Immigration Law Association, called the actions “an all-out assault by the Trump administration” on immigration, the first steps in “a massive deportation campaign.”

The Trump administration was also sued over the order in Brooklyn, New York, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles, with judges in those cities also directing the government to halt deportations of people legally in the U.S.

Brinkema said she would rule later on Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s request for an order requiring the Trump administration to account for what the Democrat contends was a failure to immediately obey the court ruling putting the measure on hold.

About 721 travelers out of 1 million people arriving in the U.S. were affected by Trump’s order, in the 72 hours after it was signed, according to Customs and Border Protection data. General John F. Kelly, newly installed as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,has said the 90-day decree doesn’t apply to those already granted legal U.S. residency status.

Underlying Case

Brinkema’s Jan. 28 order forbids customs officials from removing brothers Tareq and Ammar Aziz from the country and directed U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to allow lawyers access to all permanent legal residents being detained at Dulles during the next seven days.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly’s Brooklyn federal court order went further, barring federal officials from removing people whose refugee applications had already been approved and anyone else from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, who were legally authorized to enter the country. Her order expires Feb. 21.

Dulles airport customs officials had notice of both of those orders, according to Herring’s filings, which were backed by declaration from Virginia U.S. Representative Donald Beyer, and a pro bono attorney, both of whom claimed detainees were denied access to lawyers and vice versa.

The case is Aziz v. Trump, 17-cv-116, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia