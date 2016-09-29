US security advisor Susan Rice calls Ajit Doval, says ‘expect Pak to act against terror’

WASHINGTON,Sept29:In strong words acknowledging the ‘danger of cross-border terror’, US National Security Advisor Susan Rice on Wednesday told her Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that the White House expects Pakistan to take “effective action to combat and delegitimise” UN-designated terrorist groups.

“Highlighting the danger that cross-border terrorism poses to the region, Ambassador Rice reiterated our expectation that Pakistan take effective action to combat and delegitimise United Nations-designated terrorist individuals and entities, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and their affiliates,” Ned Price, the spokesperson of National Security Council, said in a statement.

Ms Rice, speaking to Mr Doval on the phone, strongly condemned the September 18 terror attack on an army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri by terrorists who crossed over from Pakistan.

The top US security official affirmed President Obama’s commitment to “redouble our efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism throughout the world,” Mr Price said.

“Ambassador Rice discussed our shared commitment with India to pursue regional peace and stability and pledged to deepen collaboration on counter-terrorism matters including on UN terrorist designations,” Mr Price added.

India has set in motion a series of steps to penalize Pakistan for the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to pull out of the SAARC summit in Islamabad was followed by three more nations boycotting the event and Nepal – which is to chair the summit – urging a “conducive environment that will ensure the participation of all”.

PM Modi has also assessed the Indus Waters Treaty and will today discuss with top officials whether to downgrade Pakistan as a trading partner.