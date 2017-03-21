US ‘to ban passengers from some countries from carrying electronic devices’

New York, March 21: The United States government is barring passengers on Royal Jordanian Airlines flights from carrying laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics in carry-on luggage on certain United States-bound flights starting today, the airline has said in a tweet.

The airline yesterday said cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban. Everything else, the airline said, would need to be packed in checked luggage.

The ban, which is following to an unspecified terrorist threat, is expected to be officially announced tomorrow and has been under consideration for several weeks, the source told news agency Reuters. Saudi Arabia is also expected to be affected by the ruling as are some other countries from the Middle East.

Al Riyadh newspaper, which is close to the Saudi Arabian government, reported that the civil aviation authority had informed ‘airlines flying from the kingdom’s airports of the latest measures from United States security agencies.’

It is unclear what other countries and airlines the ban will apply to, how long it will be in place or what prompted it.

The ban does not apply to cell phones or medical devices but does include laptops, tablets, electronic games, and cameras. Those items can be stowed in checked baggage, however.

A United States government official said such a ban has been considered for several weeks.

Most major airports in the United States have a computer tomography or CT scanner for checked baggage, which creates a detailed picture of a bag’s contents.

They can warn an operator of potentially dangerous material and may provide better security than the X-ray machines used to screen passengers and their carry-on bags.