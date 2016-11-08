US to go on polls today; Racism, misogyny and xenophobia diverted the candidates from original issues

Washington DC, Nov 8: Noted New York Times columnist Paul Krugman tweeted “When this election is finally over I’m planning to celebrate with an orgy of … serious policy discussion. Won’t it be great?”

Now, Krugman not affected with possessed of the terminal seriousness that afflicts so many of its communicants. But when the US citizens are all set to cast their votes today, he was speaking about any trivial things of 2016: This election hasn’t been about the issues.

There has been a series of heated debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and the major issues were kept in a blind space. In August, Trump’s campaign manager pointed out that Hillary Clinton is speaking about the name-calling and not about the issues .”

While Robbie Mook, campaign manager of Robbie Mook highlighted “It is sad that we didn’t get into actual discussions about the issues because Trump doesn’t have a command of the issues.”

The issues. These are conjuring words, deployed to summon an air of adult purpose. In public discourse they tend to be pronounced with an unctuous reverence, in the same way you might say ‘the children’, ‘the national debt’ or ‘the Yankees.’

The 2016 US elections race Trump’s campaign was an instrument of racial reaction and xenophobia as the Democratic party, blacker and browner now, could talk about race as a major force in American life. He presented the issue not as a matter on which white people needed to be put at ease.

And on the other side, Hillary urged the US citizens to identify and isolate the people calling for racism. “I want white people to recognize that there is systemic racism,” Clinton said at a Democratic primary debate in April, and even by that point she was only offering up a commonplace.

However Clinton also shed light on issues like mass incarceration and criminal justice citing examples of —“superpredators,” the execution of Ricky Ray Rector, the federal crime bill of 1994—were the subjects of constant, meaningful disputation during her campaign discourse in April 2015.

Meanwhile, in the first presidential debate, Clinton was keen in tarnishing the Trump’s image by highlighting his history of housing discrimination and his treatment of a former Miss Universe named Alicia Machado. “But, remember,” she said. “Donald started his career back in 1973 being sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination because he would not rent apartments in one of his developments to African Americans, and he made sure that the people who worked for him understood that was the policy. … So he has a long record of engaging in racist behaviour.”

Trump however did not hide his racist fantasies. “You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs,” he said, relating his Death Wish vision of black life in inner cities. “Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?”

The one favor Trump did us was to be monstrous about the things in America that matter the most, to force a confrontation with all the stuff our politics typically is at pains to suppress. This campaign was about power, and it was about impunity.