US to stay with Pakistan ‘long into the future’

Islamabad, Sep 13 : The US would continue to stay engaged with Pakistan and provide it economic assistance “long into the future”, said a State Department spokesperson.

In a statement shared with Dawn online, the State Department on Monday also emphasised the need for Pakistan to take immediate steps to stop cross-border terrorist attacks into Afghanistan.

“We have urged the government of Pakistan to redouble its standing commitment to closer counterterrorism cooperation with Afghanistan against all groups that pose a long-term security threat to both countries,” the official said.

The State Department pointed out that “robust civilian and security assistance” to Pakistan allowed the US to jointly work on issues important to both countries, such as energy, economic growth, security, education and health.

“The US has a joint interest with Pakistan in the development of PakisÂ­tan’s civilian institutions and its economic growth. Our diplomatic and assistance engagement will continue long into the future,” Dawn online reported citing the statement.

The State Department spokesperson, while explaining the rationale for staying engaged with Pakistan, noted that the country had suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists.

“The US stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and all who fight the menace of terrorism, and we are grateful for the sacrifices the Pakistani military has made in shutting down terrorist safe havens, most recently in the North Waziristan operation,” the official said.

