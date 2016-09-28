US wants ‘de-escalation in political discourse, and greater communication’ between India and Pakistan

New York, September 28: The United States State Department has said that New York wants to see “de-escalation in the political discourse, greater communication and coordination” between India and Pakistan as it would benefit the entire region.

Replying to a poser at the daily press briefing, Mark C. Toner, deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, said, “We want to see closer relations and a normalization of relations, frankly, between India and Pakistan. It would be the – to the benefit of the region. And we want to see de-escalation in the political discourse between the two countries and greater communication and coordination between them.”

When asked about US’s prescription for de-escalation of tension between the two Asian neighbours, Toner said, “It’s not for us, necessarily, to offer a prescription. I mean, I think we would – and we’ve said, again, many times that we want to see a de-escalation and that’s, obviously, facts on the ground or actions on the ground, but also within – with – that applies to the rhetoric that’s flying back and forth as well.”

The Deputy spokesperson further insisted that it is in mutual interest of both the countries to put aside tensions, work towards putting aside tensions and de-escalating tensions, and establish more normal channels of communication.

He, however, refused to comment on India’s decision of not participating in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in November.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Uri terror attack in which 18 Indian soldiers lost their lives.