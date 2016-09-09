US warns of serious consequences after North Korean nuclear test

Washington, Sep 9 : US President Barack Obama on Friday warned that the latest nuclear test conducted by North Korea will have serious consequences.

Obama called the nuclear test a “provocation” and reiterated that the US was committed to the security of its allies in Asia and throughout the world, Efe news reported citing a White House statement.

Obama also spoke on the phone with South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after National Security Advisor Susan Rice briefed him on the seismic activity detected in North Korea.

An artificial quake of magnitude 5 was detected around 9.30 a.m. at North Korea’s main Punggye-ri nuclear test site. The US Geological Survey said the tremor was a 5.3-magnitude earthquake.

Obama will continue holding discussions with US allies and partners over the next few days to address North Korea’s provocative actions, the statement added.

North Korea is banned by UN sanctions from any tests of nuclear or missile technology. It conducted a fourth nuclear test in January this year.

