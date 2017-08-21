US warship collision with oil tanker near Singapore,ten sailors missing

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, Aug 21: Ten sailors are missing after a US warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore today, the US Navy said, the second accident involving US Navy destroyers in Asian waters in little more than two months.

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S.

McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while heading to Singapore for a routine port call, the Navy said in a statement.

“Initial reports indicate John S.

McCain sustained damage to her port side aft,” the Navy said.