US woman alleged Gang Rape: Sushma Swaraj assures action

New Delhi, Dec 03: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday assured that the government would initiate action against the culprits, who allegedly gang-raped a U.S. woman at a five-star hotel near Connaught Place earlier this year.

“I have seen the media reports about gang rape of an American tourist in Delhi in March this year. I have spoken to the Lt Governor Delhi and told him that Police should register a case and bring the guilty to book. I have also asked Indian Ambassador in US to contact the victim and assure her that we will not spare the guilty,” Swaraj tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister’s assertion came after the Delhi Police received an e-mail complaint from the woman claiming that she was gang-raped by five men at a five-star hotel.

As per reports, the case has been transferred to the Connaught Place Police Station.

The lady in her complaint states that she had arrived in Delhi on a tourist visa earlier in March this year and was staying at the hotel, where the crime took place.

Reports suggest that the tourist guide during her stay arrived at the hotel along with four friends one day. The men shared a few drinks in the lady’s room following which they allegedly took turns to rape her.

The woman, who went back to the U.S. traumatised by the incident, had gone into depression.

