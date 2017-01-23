US woman from Florida arrested for sex with five minors at party in front of daughter

Florida,Jan23: A woman from the US state of Florida was arrested and charged for having sex with five minors at a party allegedly in front of her daughter.

According to a report in the Mirror, she was earlier charged for having sex with two teenagers and now is being additionally incriminated after two more victims came forward.

As per police, the 40-year-old Jaimie Ayer had initially tried to seduce two boys aged 16 and 17. Telling one of the boys that she needed help with her shower, Ayer had taken him to a bedroom and had oral sex.

Another minor also claimed to have engaged in sexual activity with Aimer at that time.

Now, three more teenagers have come forward claiming that Ayer indulged in sexual activity with them, following which she was additionally incriminated.

The arrest affidavit stated that the accused’s daughter saw some of the sexual activity her mother was engaged in.

Ayer is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail where she faces charges of sexual activity with minors.