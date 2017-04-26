How to use keywords effectively in marketing

In order to get your marketing strategy right and attract higher traffic for your online business, it is important that you use your keywords in web pages, social media pages, branding efforts, content, and guest blogging sites. Below is a brief discussion on how you can use your keywords effectively in all these 5 places.

Web Pages

Your web pages are one of the most important places that need to be optimized for search in order to have a successful marketing strategy. The first step you need to take in your marketing efforts is to use the keywords on the website to gain a higher SERP ranking. In your web page, the keywords should be added in the SEO title tags for on-page optimization, meta description for higher click through rate, image Alt Text for image optimization, URL and domain name for easy web crawling and throughout the web page text, especially the first paragraph for better optimization for the search engines. You can even outsource search engine optimization services in India to get the perfect keyword optimization for your web pages.

Social media has emerged as an important platform for marketing your business because of people’s inclination towards these sites. Your business needs some revision if it cannot be found on social media platforms. In order to increase the likelihood of people finding your brand on social networking sites, it is important that you use your keywords on your social media pages. You can use your target keyword in your social media bio, description, captions, status updates and other places to reach out to a much larger section of people. Make sure that your Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+, Snapchat and LinkedIn profiles are naturally keyword optimized to gain higher reach and rank.

Branding is the heart of marketing. If your audience recognizes your brand, you have done the marketing right. In order to promote your brand, the words that you use play an important role. While marketing, you need to give out a consistent message that consists of your target keyword or phrase in order to gain leave a mark in the mind of your audience. The keyword used in the branding message should be well-researched and should define your business clearly to avoid any uncertainty. Having one defining keyword phrase for your business would help you create a consistent image about what you want to be known for among your audience.

Unique content will always be the king. It is the decisive factor that attracts the right traffic or even pushes them off your site. In order to reach out to a larger audience by gaining higher ranking with your content, it is important that you create your content that is based on the keyword phrase. You can either create your content first and then add fit it best inside the content or you can do the keyword research first and then create a content that revolves around the keyword phrase. Incorporating keywords in your content would help you drive large organic traffic towards your site.

Guest blogging is one of the most trending means to increase blogger traffic by getting your content posted on a high authority platform and getting a link back to your own page. Using keywords within the guest post is an old-school marketing trick, today it’s just the quality of content that matters. Where to use keywords then? You can develop the content around your content without stuffing the content with keywords. In addition to that, you can use the keyword to search for the most shared and high ranking sites through premium tools like BuzzSumo and Impactana. Find the best platforms with highest backlinks, views and other metrics using your keyword to reach out to more organic traffic.

Using keywords in marketing strategy would not bear the desired results if the keywords you have selected are not at par with the trending ones. As an additional tip, I have explained below how you can choose the right keyword to make your marketing strategy more successful.

How To Choose The Right Keywords

Choosing the right keywords is indispensable for an effective marketing strategy. In order to find the ideal keyword that is in sync with your brand, the first thing you need to do is put yourself in your audience’s shoes. You need to know what type of words they would type in the search box to get to your site; would they find the perfect solution for their query on your site; would they be able to relate to your brand with that particular keyword.

Knowing the answer to all these questions is a must before selecting any keyword for your marketing strategy. Get seed keywords figured out through this approach and once you have understood your buyer’s preferences, it’s time you generate keyword ideas. Check their ranks, know the keywords your competitors are using and have your niche in mind to select the perfect keyword. In fact, there are a number of tools that would help you find the right keyword for your marketing strategy. The top 7 keyword research tools are:

Google AdWords Keyword Planner

SEMrush Keyword Magic

Bing Ad Intelligence

SEO Book Keyword Suggestion Tool

Wordtracker Free Keywords

WordStream Keyword Tool

Keyword Tool

The usage of keywords should not be limited to search engine optimization alone; you should map the marketing spheres as well in order to gain higher visibility and improved branding. A planned research to find the right keyword and a strategic use of keywords would definitely improve your marketing strategy and bring higher output.