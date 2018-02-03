User Experience | Is it worth upgrading from iPhone 7 to iPhone X?

There are several good reasons to upgrade from an iPhone 7 to an iPhone X:

A faster processor

A better camera

FaceID

A better screenThe iPhone X is certainly more expensive, but it does represent Apple’s future path – and probably the future path of all high-end flagship phones. Every part of the phone has been improved from the cameras through the processor and the technology embedded in the front facing camera.

The A10 Fusion SoC in the iPhone 7 is built on a 16nm mask and has two banks of cores, one of which features two high power Hurricane cores and other two high efficiency Zephyr cores. The A10’s processor controller can dispatch either the high power or high efficiency cores.

By contrast, the A11 Bionic SoC in the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X is built on a 10nm mask and has two high power Monsoon cores (each 25% faster than Hurricane), and four high efficiency Mistral cores (each 70% faster than the Zephyrs), and the A11 processor controller can dispatch any number of cores up through all six simultaneously.

The A11 also features Apple’s new 3 core GPU which is 30% faster and uses half the power, a new ISP with hardware noise reduction, a new neural processor capable of 600 billion operations per second, and a new video processor which splits a 4K image into two million tiles, each of which is monitored for content, color, and edge detection.

The infamous notch of the iPhone X contains not only a speaker, microphone, and proximity sensor, but a 7mp front facing camera, an infrared flood illuminator, an infrared camera, and an infrared dot projector enabling Face ID and a ten channel True Tone ambient light sensor which adjusts the display’s white balance to the color temperature of the environment.

The display is a Super Retina display featuring an Apple designed Samsung built best in class AMOLED display which fills the entire front of the phone with minimal bezels spaced to prevent accidental touch hits from gripping the phone by the edges. Each iPhone X display (like all iPhones since the 7) is individually calibrated and sports a DCI-P3 color gamut, now with HDR support. It’s appearance is striking – it looks like the display has been painted on.

iPhone X’s multicore processing is about 70% faster than the 7, and the touch interface is buttery smooth (when you touch the screen, touch sampling is boosted to 120 hz). It’s processing speed is about double that of any present non-iPhone. If someone else is using your phone and tries to launch password, Face ID will fail to identify his/her face, and that person will have to enter a passcode to gain entry. Face ID’s depth sensors also enable portrait mode and portrait lighting for the front facing camera.

User Experience