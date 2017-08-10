 Using non-bio degradable plastic bags to attract penalty of Rs 5,000 in Delhi.

New Delhi, August 10: A provisional ban was enforced by The National Green Tribunal on the usage of non-biodegradable plastic bags that are less than 50 microns in the entire city. A bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar, The National Green Tribunal Chairperson also issued an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 on anyone if found possessing banned plastic bags.

The tribunal also guided that the Delhi government to seize the full stock of plastic within 1 week from 10 August. The bench also asked the AAP-ruled cuty government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to file an affividavit by the higher officer. The bench would brief on the directions regarding the waste management in the city was being carried out regarding plastics.

In 2016, the panel banned the use of disposable plastic in Delhi and national Capital Region from January 1, 2017, and guided the city government to take measures to reduce dumped waste. On July 31, the tribunal smashed the Delhi government over hapazhard and dominant usage of plastic despite its prohibition.

The bench had guided the city government to stringently impose the ban order in the city and get a status report on the issue. The National Green Tribunal restricted the use of disposable plastic in the city, specially at hotels, restaurants, public and private hospitals. The Delhi government was asked to take convenient steps against “storage, sale and use” of these materials from January 1, 2017. It added that an environment compensation of Rs 10,000 would be demanded on vegetable vendors and slaughter houses for dashing garbage in public places.