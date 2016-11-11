Uttar Pradesh : 13 killed in a fire at a garment factory in Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Nagar

Ghaziabad, Nov 11: At least 13 were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Nagar, the police said on Friday.

Workers at the factory — suspected by the police to be illegal — were sleeping in the cramped building when the fire broke out, likely caused by a short circuit.

“The fire erupted at a denim factory in Sahibabad and the factory workers were present inside. Those injured have been rushed to a private hospital nearby,” said Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad.

Two people were rescued after they woke immediately after the fire started.

Eight workers were killed last month in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu while a massive blaze in a firecracker factory killed 15 people in May 2014 in Madhya Pradesh.

A fire at a factory where leather bags were being stitched killed six workers in November 2013 in New Delhi. Some of the victims were trapped inside the building and burnt beyond recognition.