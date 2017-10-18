2 person were killed, over 18 injured  in bus collision in Sambhal districts

Sambhal/Uttar Pradesh, October 18: Two persons were killed and more than 18 were injured on Wednesday morning in a collision between two Roadways buses in Gunnaur area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports The victims have been admitted to hospitals of Aligarh and Badaun districts.

The District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and commenced the rescue and relief work.

The tragic event took place at six in the morning, confirmed Sambhal DM Anand Kumar.

The death toll is likely to increase.