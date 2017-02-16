Uttar Pradesh: After Dimple, Akhilesh all set to campaign for sister-in-law Aparna Yadav

Lucknow,Feb. 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to campaign for her sister-in-law Aparna Yadav, who is contesting assembly election from the Lucknow Cantonment seat by the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Setting aside all the faction in the party, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh yesterday sought votes for Aparna.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav too earlier appealed to voters to help elect Aparna, who is considered to be in the Shivpal Singh Yadav camp.

“She is my daughter-in-law… Keep my honour and ensure her victory from the seat,” he said.

Aparna is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi in her maiden foray into politics.

Aparna was denied the party ticket by Akhilesh when he took over as the Samajwadi Party national president, but fielded her later at Mulayam’s insistence.

Dimple, the MP from Kanauj, obliged and sought votes for Aparna by listing out schemes and projects initiated by Akhilesh.

